Jashan-e-Azadi sports in full swing

LAHORE: UMT Club emerged triumphant in Jashan-e-Azadi taekwondo competition at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Thursday.

Overall 370 players of 38 Punjab clubs took part in Jashan-e-Azadi taekwondo competitions. Unified Club took second position while third position went to Leebum Club.

In vovinan contest, Muskan Ijaz was adjudged triumphant in 50kg contest followed by Muqaddas (second) and Saadia and Hamna (third).

In 35kg category, Javeria Waqar, Manahil Iftikhar and Rania Kamran clinched first three positions respectively.

In 30kg event, Nimra Waqar remained first, Hafiza Iftikhar finished second while Maroosh Ijaz took third position.

Lahore Divisional Sports Office has organized several Jashan-e-Azadi sports contests in games like archery, roller sports, swimming taekwondo, vovinam and wushu etc.

Later, DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh distributed prizes among the successful players.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh said Sports Board Punjab is organizing sports competitions across the province to celebrate the Independence Day in a befitting manner. “Our players must bring discipline among themselves. SBP will continue to hold such events in future,” he said this while addressing the Jashan-e-Azadi sports competitions prize distribution ceremony at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall.

The Jashan-e-Azadi sports competitions are being held under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab and Lahore Divisional Sports Office.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh said the young players are taking active part in Jashan-e-Azadi sports competitions. “These competitions will definitely create national zeal among the young players of the province”.

Meanwhile, Sports Board Punjab and Divisional Sports Office organized a Kashmir Rally to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren on Thursday.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh led the largely attended rally.

Hundreds of players with Pakistan flags in their hands participated in the rally that began from National Hockey Stadium and concluded at Punjab Football Stadium.

The participants chanted slogans against India’s unconstitutional measure of removing Kashmir’s special status. They also showed their anger on the cruelties of Indian forces against innocent Kashmiri people.