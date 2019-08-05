close
Tue Aug 06, 2019
OCC
Our crime correspondent
August 6, 2019

Crackdown on display of firearms

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
August 6, 2019

Rawalpindi: The CPO Muhammad Faisal Rana ordered crackdown on display of weapons to eliminate Kalashnikov culture. The City Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Rana took stern notice of the display of Kalashnikovs and other firearms, and incidents of land & property grabbing in the jurisdiction of PS Chauntra and issued directions of a strict operation against the culprits.

He inquired of the report from SP Saddar in this regard.

SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal after conducting a search operation in the area of Chauntra Police Station, apprehended the gang-leader of the Waqasi gang along with his six accomplices, recovering illegal firearms including five Kalashnikovs.

SP Saddar briefed the CPO that after the exchange of information with law enforcement agencies, the police has initiated an operation against the display of firearms including Kalashnikov culture and land grabbing. During which the police arrested the gang-leader of the infamous Waqasi gang, Waqas aka Waqasi and his accomplices Imran, Umer Ijaz, Ghulam Hussain, Khurram Sattar, Qais Ahmed and Mohsin, and recovered five Kalashnikovs, two rifles, one repeater, and ammunition.

SP Saddar said that the arrested suspects portrayed themselves to be influential under several titles in the area if they were not arrested they could have occupied valuable lands and properties at the insistence of firearms.

