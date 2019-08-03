Bizenjo wronged by Opp, govt, says Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has expressed sorrow that Senator Hasil Bizenjo has been grossly wronged by the parties which put him up for Senate chairmanship and the government which maneuvered his defeat.

Those selling out their vote and conscience could never give respect to vote, he said while talking to the media after addressing the JI central workshop at Mansoora on Saturday.

He said the government was happy that it had won the no-confidence move but even a child knew that government had suffered the biggest ever defeat since the manner in which government had managed its victory could not be called a victory.

He said the politics and democratic norms had been buried in Senate election and those who had begun the Chhanga Manga politics had themselves fell prey to it. He said it was a plain fact that the government had purchased the senators. He said it was high time that the ruling party and the opposition decided to bid farewell to the ugly practice and frame strict laws to end horse trading.

Sirajul Haq said both government and opposition had not done any good by pitting the Balochs against each other. He said people were now keen to know how the opposition parties would deal with their members. Sirajul Haq said the rulers who shook hand with US President Trump were overjoyed, adding that those who had sold out nation’s honour could not raise their heads before the nation.

He said those promising the release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui had not even mentioned Aafia’s name in the meeting with Trump.

He said the government and opposition had no solution to the problems facing the masses. He said the JI was gaining popularity among the masses as it was the only alternative force. He said the country’s future lay with the Islamic system and a revolution was knocking at the door of the country.

He said the JI had the alternative economic system and an agenda for development and prosperity of the country. The JI would free the nation from the clutches of the IMF and the World Bank, he added.

The JI chief said he would announce his future line of action at the JI Awami March in Peshawar on August 25. Sirajul Haq said the government had proved to be a total failure and no one was ready to speak good of the rulers and even those who had brought the government were asking how long the government would last.

Poverty alleviation project: Punjab government's South Punjab Poverty Alleviation Project (SPPAP) is successfully alleviating overall rural poverty in the region.

It is for the first time in the history of the province that the Punjab government is achieving its goals through economic growth and poverty alleviation, a senior official in the Food Department told APP here on Saturday.

In the second phase of the project, assisted by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the provincial government is working on rural poverty reduction in six districts i.e. Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and DG Khan in the region, he added.