Ratchanok sets up all-Thai semi in Bangkok badminton

BANGKOK: Former world champion Ratchanok Intanon stormed into the semi-finals of the Thailand Open on home soil as she thrashed China’s Chen Xiaoxin on Friday.

The ex-world number one and 2013 world title-holder beat the unseeded Chen 21-17, 21-15 to set up an all-Thai clash with Pornpawee Chochuwong, who beat Hong Kong’s Cheung Ngan-yi. In a much-depleted men’s draw, Taiwanese third seed Chou Tien-chen advanced with a comfortable 21-12, 21-16 victory over Kenta Nishimoto of Japan.

With the world championships in Basel looming later this month, Kento Momota of Japan and China’s Shi Yuqi, the world number one and two, both withdrew. Third seed Chou, 29, will play unseeded Lee Zii Jia from Malaysia, while defending champion Kanta Tsuneyama faces Hong Kong’s Angus Ng or Khosit Phetpradab of Thailand.