Sindh Human Rights Commission calls for action against K-Electric

Raising concerns over deaths of around 20 people due to electrocution during the recent two-day spell of rain in Karachi, the Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Friday called for action against K-Electric and others whose negligence resulted in the loss of precious lives.

In a statement issued by the SHRC, its chairperson Justice (retd) Majida Razvi described the deaths as a serious human rights violation and called for the authorities to take action against the power utility as its wiring system had endangered people’s lives to the extent that a brief spell of rain resulted in 20 deaths.

She said the SHRC, being an independent human rights body, could initiate an inquiry into the deaths that occurred in Quaidabad, Landhi, North Nazimabad Block L, Surjani Town’s Yousuf Goth, Ajmer Nagri and other areas of North Karachi, Kharadar, Gulshan-e- Iqbal, Malir City and Kala Pul.

The SHRC chairperson lamented that there had been reports of deaths all over Sindh as a result of rain-related incidents. The statement also highlighted the issue of urban flooding in Karachi which had caused much distress to the population.

“These point to poor planning as well as a culture of flouting of safety rules by electricity companies which ends up gravely compromising people’s security and lives,” Justice (retd) Razvi observed.

“It is unacceptable that in this day and age, people still have to fear for their lives in times of rains because of poor planning by the authorities and corporate negligence and unaccountability,” she added.