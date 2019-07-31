close
Thu Aug 01, 2019
AMS
Abdul Mohi Shah
August 1, 2019

Imad set to marry London-based Sania on August 26

Sports

ISLAMABAD: The wedding season is on for Pakistani cricketers as Imad Wasim has decided to tie the knot with London-based Sania Ashfaq in Islamabad on August 26.

Imad is currently playing for Nottinghamshire in the T20 Vitality Blast.

“I will get a week’s break from my professional commitments for the marriage ceremony and will rejoin Nottinghamshire for the remaining matches,” Imad said during his recent talk with ‘The News’.

Imad and Sania have known each other for quite some time.

Pakistan team’s pacer Hasan Ali has also decided to marry Shamia Arzoo, who is an Indian national. He said in a tweet that the wedding was “not confirmed yet, our families have yet to meet and decide upon it”.

