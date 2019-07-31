One killed, another injured in DI Khan ‘target’ attack

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: In an apparent incident of target killing, one person was killed and his relative sustained injuries when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on them here on Wednesday, official sources said.

The sources said that four armed men riding two motorcycles arrived at an electrician shop in Landa Adda and opened fire on Imdad Hussain Baloch, a resident of Hazara Kacha, leaving him dead on the spot.

They said that after committing the murder, the assailants went to a clinic of Sajjad Hussain Baloch, a homeopathic doctor, and fired at him, leaving him injured.

The attackers fled the scene after committing the crime.

Following the incident, District Police Officer Delawar Khan Bangash reached the spot and directed the police to close all exit points in the Dera City for the arrest of the accused. The dead and injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan where the condition of the injured was stated to be stable. It was learnt that six family members of the slain, Imdad Hussain, had already been targeted and killed.