Pakistan’s bid to host World Juniors 2021 unsuccessful

KARACHI: Pakistan has lost its bid to host World Squash Juniors 2021 edition. Operations Assistant of World Squash Federation (WSF) Carol Hackett told this scribe that Pakistan’s bid was not successful. “The Pakistan tender to host the WSF World Juniors 2021 was not successful,” said Carol.

However, WSF encouraged Pakistan Squash Federation to bid for WSF World Men’s Team Championship. “PSF have been encouraged to consider tendering to bring back the WSF World Men’s Team Championship 2023 to Pakistan,” said Carol.

PSF had announced that they bid for World Juniors 2021 edition and a team of experts from the WSF might visit Pakistan to assess the available facilities at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.

“The WSF can send its experts if it deems appropriate to inspect the facilities for holding the [2021] event,” Secretary PSF Tahir Sultan recently said. He said that it was the WSF prerogative to allot the event to a country.

According to Tahir, the PSF had submitted all the necessary material with the WSF for hosting the championship wherein 150 to 200 players would compete. Pakistan last staged the World Juniors Championship in 2004. It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has already won the bid to host the 2021 Asian Senior Individual Championship.