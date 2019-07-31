Appropriate speeches

This refers to the letter ‘Name and shame’ (July 31) by Arshad M Khawaja. I had defended our PM Imran Khan in response to the letters published earlier blaming him for not speaking on important issues in his speech in Washington. I justified his input on corruption and money laundering. Pakistanis all over the world already know who plundered their wealth. Our PM has reiterated it enough that everyone knows by now.

However, the tone used by our leaders should not cross the limits of civility. Both the current government and the opposition parties have the right to point out any wrongdoings in a dignified manner. The PM also could have devoted more time to speaking about the housing scheme, education and other schemes which the government has started for our Naya Pakistan to give a new impetus to the Pakistanis to continue supporting our nation in its growth.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston

USA

*****

This refers to the letter ‘Name and shame’ (July 31) by Arshad M Khawaja. I just want to clarify that we as the people of our nation do have the rights to know about the situation in our country. But it doesn’t mean that these things should be discussed out of the country. You do not air your family’s dirty laundry out in public for everyone to see and judge. The media is always speaking about the tensions between politicians and the like.

The letter that Mr Khawaja’s letter referred to was meant to highlight that the PM went there to fix our relationship with the US and should have devoted more to that, not in criticizing his opposition like that was the greatest issue with our nation. He should have chosen to speak about the initiatives the current government has worked towards for a Naya Pakistan instead.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran