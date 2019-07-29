close
Tue Jul 30, 2019
July 30, 2019

Two from Bradford face trial over terrorism offences

July 30, 2019

BRADFORD: Two men will face trial next year accused of terrorism offences. Mohammed Shehzad, 21, and Safaan Ali, 18, will go on trial at Leeds Crown Court on January 6.

During a preliminary hearing at Oxford Crown Court, Justice Sweeney said the trial would last up to three weeks before Judge Tom Bayliss QC. The pair, who appeared via videolink from HMP Wandsworth, will face a plea and trial preparation hearing at Leeds Crown Court on November 11. Shehzad, 21, of Upper Woodlands Road, Bradford, West Yorkshire, has been charged with a single offence of disseminating terrorist publications, contrary to Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Ali, 18, of Fairbank Road, also Bradford, has been charged with eight offences of possessing material likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2006. James Bourne-Arton, representing Shehzad, applied for bail for his client but this was rejected by the judge. Both defendants were remanded into custody.

