Tue Jul 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2019

Punjab minister leads dengue awareness walk

National

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday participated in anti-dengue walk on Sanda Road.

She distributed anti-dengue pamphlets among public during the campaign.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said while talking to media that the basic purpose of this anti-dengue walk was to create awareness among masses regarding eradication of dengue. Special anti-dengue desks had been established in all government hospitals, she said adding that citizens should play vital role in combating dengue by keeping their homes, offices and workplaces clean. Punjab health department is taking basic steps to control dengue, she concluded.

