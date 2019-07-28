PCCA enter Challenge Cup quarterfinals

KARACHI: Army and Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) blasted their way into the quarter-finals when their Group C match of the National Football Challenge Cup 2019 ended in a 2-2 draw at the Tehmas Khan Stadium in Peshawar on Sunday.

Mohammad Saeed put PCAA on the front foot in the sixth minute. However Mohammad Nasir leveled it for Army in the 12th minute. At half time the match was evenly poised 1-1.

In the 51st minute Nasir hit his second to provide a 2-1 lead to Army. PCAA showed great prowess on the field and created a superb opportunity in the 63rd minute which was converted by Mohammad Waheed to bring parity. After the equalizer both sides went all out but failed to strike.

Meanwhile in an inconsequential outing at the Qayyum Sports Complex PFF Tigers held Railways to a 1-1 draw.

Nek Mohammad put Tigers ahead in the 13th minute. Arsalan leveled it with an 86th minute strike for Railways. On Monday (today) in the first quarter-final holders Pakistan Air Force (PAF) will face Wapda at the Tehmas Khan Stadium.