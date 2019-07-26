Two dead in Sargodha incidents

SARGODHA: Two women were killed in separate incidents in Miani and Jhaal Chakian police precincts. Nasreen Bibi, the mother of two children, quarreled with her husband Muhammad Irfan over family dispute. Later, she committed suicide by hanging herself by a ceiling fan. In another incident, police recovered the body of a woman from a canal near village Ludewala. Later, she was identified as Parveen.