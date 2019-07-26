close
Sat Jul 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 27, 2019

Two dead in Sargodha incidents

Peshawar

 
July 27, 2019

SARGODHA: Two women were killed in separate incidents in Miani and Jhaal Chakian police precincts. Nasreen Bibi, the mother of two children, quarreled with her husband Muhammad Irfan over family dispute. Later, she committed suicide by hanging herself by a ceiling fan. In another incident, police recovered the body of a woman from a canal near village Ludewala. Later, she was identified as Parveen.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar