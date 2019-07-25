‘Eradication of corruption top priority of NAB’

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that the eradication of corruption and recovery of looted money is the top most priority of the anti-graft watchdog.

“The NAB has so far recovered record Rs326 billion and deposited into the national exchequer which is a record achievement as compared to other anti-corruption organisations,” he said while speaking during hearing the public complaints at the NAB Headquarters here Thursday.

The NAB chairman had announced immediately after taking coveted responsibilities to listen people’s complaints on last Thursday of every month. The chairman personally listened the complaints with patience and issued on spot directions for redressal of their complaints.

NAB chairman has also directed all director generals of regional offices of NAB to listen people’s complaints on Thursday of every month. The complainants lauded the steps of chairman for elimination of corruption.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said NAB is taking serious steps to return the looted money in Mudarba and Musharka scandals. “As many as 43 suspects have already been arrested and the cases of some of which have already been decided while other cases are under trial in respected accountability courts,” he said.

He said the NAB conducts verification of people’s corruption related complaints in Complaint Scrutiny Committee and ensured completing the process as per law so that the corrupt elements could be punished.

According to Gillani and Gallup Survey, 59 percent people have expressed confidence over NAB.

The NAB chairman has directed NAB officials to ensure computerisation of all complaints and the NAB should also inform the complainants about the current status of the complaints. He directed NAB officers to ensure that all complainants have respected in order to uphold their self-esteem and no laxity in this regard would be tolerated.