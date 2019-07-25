Girls bag most of HSSC top positions under Abbottabad board

ABBOTTABAD: Girls bagged most of the positions in the higher secondary school certificate (HSSC) examination held under the Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education.

The results were announced by the controller at the BISE Abbottabad Auditorium on Thursday.

Anees Ur Rehman of Tameer-e-Watan Public School & College Abbottabad, with 1026 marks, got overall first position.

Kashif Riaz of Peace Group of Colleges, Mansehra, with 1021 marks, got 2nd position and Rizwa Rehman of PGC Abbottabad, with 1016 marks, got the third position.

In the pre-medical group, all the top three positions were lifted by girl students of Peace Group of College.

Kashaf Riaz from PGSC Mansehra with 1021 marks got the first position, Rizwa Rehman of PGSC stood 2nd and Fajar Ahmed of the PGSC Abbottabad with 1015 marks stood third.

In the pre-engineering group, all the top three positions were shared by students of Tamir-e-Watttan Public School of College Abbottabad where Anees ur Rehman with 1026 marks got the first position, Amina Khan with 1015 stood 2nd and third position was shared by Aashan Khalid and Muhammad who secured 1014 marks each.

In the humanities group, all the top three positions were bagged by girl students.

Sitara Matlub of Government Girls Degree College Mansehra with 913 marks got the first position, Aleena Ishaque of the GGDC Abbottabad with 908 marks was declared 2nd, Khudija Khan of GGDC Sara-e-Saleh Haripur with 898 marks got the third position.

In the computer and general science group, Muhammad Haseeb of TWPSC Abbottabad with 967 marks got first, Khajasta Zainab of PGSC Haripur with 957 marks was declared 2nd and Nida Rafique of TWPSC Abbottabad with 950 marks was adjudged third.Dr Shaista Irshad gave away prizes and shield to the position holders.