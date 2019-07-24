Kohli ‘excited’ about World Test Championship

NEW DELHI: India captain Virat Kohli is “very excited” by the idea of the soon-to-start World Test Championship (WTC), which, for India, will begin with a tour of the West Indies next month.

India have picked younger players for the tour that will start with three T20Is, followed by as many ODIs, and end with two Tests that will be a part of the Test championship cycle that starts with the Ashes next month.

“It [the WTC] is very exciting. I think it’s happening at the right time for Test cricket,” Kohli said. “Although you are going to play a bilateral series, the meaning and importance are way more. You have to plan for every series. I was excited about something of this sort and now it’s coming to life.”

The WTC will be contested among the top nine Test-playing nations over a two-year cycle, at the end of which the top two teams will play the final in June 2021. For the limited-overs series, India have picked middle-order batsmen Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer again, whereas Navdeep Saini and Rahul Chahar are in line to make their international debuts.

“They are amazing,” Kohli said of Rishabh Pant, Iyer and Shubman Gill (who wasn’t selected). “The level of confidence that they have is amazing to see. As I have mentioned so many times before, at 19-20, we were not even half the players these guys are. Skills have developed because of exposure to tournaments like the IPL. It’s the best thing that can happen to a cricketer. They are so confident by the time they come here that they learn very quickly from their mistakes because they have already played in front of so many people. But the intent has to be that ‘I am using this platform to play for my country’. And I think that these guys are in that zone.”

Kohli, however, didn’t want the youngsters to repeat the mistakes that he made in his initial years.

“I made many mistakes when I was growing up. I got distracted and wasn’t focused initially. Then I pulled my way back. I am grateful for where I am. The only thing that should stay with you is hard work.”