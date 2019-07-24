Hafiz Saeed’s judicial remand extended for 14 days

GUJRANWALA: An anti-terrorism court Wednesday extended judicial remand of banned Jamaatud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed for 14 days. He was produced before the Gujranwala’s ATC after his seven-day judicial remand expired.

The court directed the CTD officials to submit challan of the case against Hafiz Saeed within 14 days. According to the CTD, JuD chief is booked in a case of illegally collecting funds.

On July 17, the CTD Punjab had arrested Hafiz Saeed under the NAP. Sources within the CTD said the JuD chief was taken into custody when he was travelling to Gujranwala from Lahore. Talking to a private TV channel, Punjab chief minister’s spokesperson Dr Shahbaz Gill shunning the impression of any foreign pressure over the arrest had termed the issue internal matter of Pakistan, and said Hafiz Saeed would face cases registered against him.