Jason Roy, Olly Stone to make Test debuts against Ireland

LONDON: Jason Roy and Olly Stone will make their England Test debuts against Ireland this week as James Anderson misses out due to injury.

Roy, a key part of England’s World Cup success, will be given the opportunity to translate his success to the longer format at Lord’s, partnering Surrey colleague Rory Burns as the search for a successful opening pair continues.

Captain Joe Root said at a pre-match press conference: “With Jason, we want him to be himself, express himself and trust his instincts as much as possible. He brings something different to our Test batting side, he’s a proven performer in international cricket and fully capable of making big contributions. I hope he doesn’t try to play differently, I hope he’ll go and be himself.

“There were occasions in the World Cup when he had to trust his defence and he might have to draw that out a bit longer in Test cricket — but he can go and put the pressure back on the opposition, he’s one of the best in the world at that.”

Warwickshire paceman Stone, meanwhile, edged out Somerset’s Lewis Gregory in the battle to deputise for Anderson in an attack featuring two spinners, Jack Leach and Moeen Ali. England’s record wicket-taker remains sidelined by a calf injury suffered while playing for Lancashire and will be monitored ahead of next month’s Ashes series against Australia.

With Mark Wood and Jofra Archer ruled out by side strains suffered in the recent World Cup victory over New Zealand, Stone got the nod for the additional seam bowling place having recently returned from a back injury.

Root said: “Olly’s got good pace, that’s one thing he brings to this squad, and it’s a good opportunity to see him play this week. Lewis is the unfortunate one to miss out, along with Jimmy, (but) it gives us good balance and plenty of options with the ball.

“They’re two guys who’ve not been around a Test squad in England but they came in and put very good cases forward. They’ve played well in the Championship, Olly’s only come back the last couple of weeks but he’s played well and Lewis has been very consistent the last couple of years, he’s had a brilliant summer.”