Wed Jul 24, 2019
A
APP
July 24, 2019

4 shops gutted

Peshawar

A
APP
July 24, 2019

FAISALABAD: A fire broke out in a cloth shop which engulfed three more shops in Anarkali Bazaar, Regal road here on Tuesday. According to police, the fire erupted in cloth shop situated in Anarkali Bazaar due to short-circuit. The fire engulfed three adjacent shops and burnt precious material worth million of rupees. Fire fighters of Rescue 1122 brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.

