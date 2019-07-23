close
Wed Jul 24, 2019
AFP
July 24, 2019

Riyadh decries demolition of Palestinian homes

World

AFP
July 24, 2019

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia condemned on Tuesday Israel’s demolition of Palestinian homes in a controversial operation the previous day, urging world powers to "stop this aggression".

"The cabinet strongly condemned and denounced authorities of the Israeli occupation for the demolition of dozens of houses in... east Occupied al-Quds," said a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

"It called on the international community to intervene to stop this aggression and dangerous escalation that targets Palestinians." Israel demolished 12 Palestinian buildings -- including several multi-storey structures -- that it considered illegal in a controversial operation on Monday. The United Nations assessed at least 24 people -- including 14 children -- were displaced.

The demolitions of Palestinian homes, most of which were still under construction, drew condemnation from the European Union and UN officials.

Israel says the homes south of Occupied al-Quds were built too close to its separation barrier cutting off the occupied West Bank, posing a security risk, and the demolitions were approved by its supreme court following a lengthy process.

