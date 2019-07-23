Lord’s Test a ‘pinnacle’ for Ireland: Porterfield

LONDON: Ireland captain William Porterfield will be back on familiar territory when his side’s long march to the “pinnacle” of cricket ends with a Test at Lord’s against England on Wednesday (today).

The match underlines that Ireland, who have played two Tests, at home to Pakistan in 2018 and against fellow newcomers Afghanistan in India earlier this year, are now among cricket’s elite.

Ireland have defeated Pakistan, England and the West Indies at World Cups but a Test at Lord’s is something else, according to the opening batsman.

“We have got quite a few World Cups under our belt, little things like that. They have been pretty big occasions, but getting to Test cricket and then having the opportunity to play here at ‘the home of cricket’ is a pretty special thing,” Porterfield said at Lord’s on Tuesday.

“We had a taste of it a couple of years ago with the one-dayer here.... It’s going to be a pretty special moment.”

Porterfield once worked at Lord’s when he was a member of the Marylebone Cricket Club’s Young Cricketers scheme.

“We used to have to dish out the programmes in the boxes and stuff every morning, so little bits and pieces that you have to do,” said the 34-year-old.

“It’s going to be slightly different being on this side of the fence.”

Ireland have lost both their Tests but with England missing injured spearhead James Anderson and resting Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler ahead of the Ashes, Porterfield said an upset win for his side was possible.

“It’s 11 guys against 11 guys, it’s bat against ball. You take names, reputation, everything out of it,” he said.