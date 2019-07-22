Mata hopes Pogba remains at Man Utd

LONDON: Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata hopes Paul Pogba remains at Old Trafford next season and rubbished suggestions the Frenchman could be a disruptive influence if he is not allowed to move. Pogba has publicly stated his wish for a “new challenge,” amidst interest from Real Madrid. The World Cup winner’s agent Mino Raiola also told The Times earlier this month that “everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on.” However, Pogba has travelled with United on their preseason tour of Australia and Singapore and shone in victories over Perth Glory, Leeds United and Inter Milan. David de Gea does look set to remain with the Red Devils despite entering the final year of his contract with a new deal for the Spaniard reportedly to be finalised in the coming days. —AFP