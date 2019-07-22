Upcoming rains may cause floods

LAHORE : A new monsoon system is likely to enter the country during the next 24 hours, which may release heavy rains resulting in high to low flood situation at various points of different rivers across the country.

As per the flood warning released here Monday, the latest Hydro-Meteorological prevailing conditions showed that a strong monsoon rain bearing system is likely to affect the upper catchments of all the major rivers along with upper catchments of river Kabul and associated nullahs/tributaries, from Wednesday (tomorrow) evening.

It said under the influence of this weather system, rivers situation from 25th to 27th July is likely to remain as under high to very high flood with sharp peaks of exceptional high flood are expected upstream of Mangla. High to very high flood is also likely in River Chenab at Marala and it’s downstream.

Flows may attain medium to high flood level in River Indus at Tarbela and Kabul at Nowshera along with their tributaries, flows are likely to cross high flood level in the Nullahs of Rivers Ravi (Hasri, Bein, Basanter, Ujh, Jhajri, Kather and Deg) and Chenab (Palku, Aik & Bhimber).

Met officials predicted that urban flooding is likely in Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore and Sargodha Divisions. All the authorities concerned are requested to keep themselves abreast of latest flood forecast/ updates and take precautionary measures during the forecast period.

On the other hand, scattered rain hit the city on Monday evening resulting disrupting traffic on various roads, including The Mall, Canal Bank Road, Ferozepur Road, Jail Road and etc. Met officials said that seasonal low lay over western Balochistan. Moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating central and lower parts of the country. They said mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower/windstorm is expected at isolated places in Peshawar, Kohat, Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Makran, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Hazara, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi Divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Rainfall was also recorded at Kakul, Buner, Cherat, Parachinar, Mithi, Chorr, Murree, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Barkhan, Kalat, Khuzdar and Quetta. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dalbandin where mercury reached 46°C while in Lahore, it was 37.4°C and minimum was 28.4°C.