Office-bearers

NOWSHERA: Provincial Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai on Sunday administered oath to the newly elected office-bearers of the Nowshera Press Club.

Speaking to the journalist community following the oath-taking ceremony, the minister said that the election in the merged districts reflected that the policies being pursued by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government were in the right direction.

He said that PTI won five seats out of 16 while six independent candidates were in contact with the provincial government.

The minister said the propaganda and rumours by the opposition were finally buried, adding they should address the problems being faced by the people.

Regarding prime minister’s visit to the US, he said Imran Khan reached the US along with a small entourage on a commercial flight and would stay in the Pakistani Embassy rather than in a luxury hotel.

The minister believed the media was free and independent, adding there was a clear-cut code of conduct and everybody should follow it.

Regarding journalists’ problems, the minister announced one million rupees grant for the Nowshera Press Club.

Member Provincial Assembly Jamsheduddin Kakakhel, who was also present on the occasion, assured the journalists’ body that he would ask the chief minister to announce Rs2.5 million grant for the club.