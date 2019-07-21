close
Mon Jul 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
July 22, 2019

Power shutdown

Peshawar

A
APP
July 22, 2019

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Sunday issued power shutdown notice

for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Hasan Limited, Malari and Shalimar feeders from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 5:30 a.m.to 10:30 a.m. while new Jinnah Colony, Rasool Pura and Sadar Bazaar feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station will observe shutdown from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday (July 22). Similarly, electricity supply from Munirabad, Qaim Sain, Raja Chowk, Qudrat Abad, Ejaz Town, Saeedabad and Ali Road feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Mansoorwala and Bhola Pir feeders originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar