Mon Jul 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2019

NA speaker meets UK team

Islamabad

Islamabad : The National Assembly Spea-ker, Asad Qaisar has said that he considers as mission of his life to contribute to welfare work for poor and weak segment of the society.

He was talking to a delegation from Britain led by Anil Musarrat called on him here at the Parliament House. They discussed details of Rashidabad welfare town. The poor, widows, disabled and orphans would be provided facilities of accommodation, educational and health at the welfare town of its kind being established near Swabi.

