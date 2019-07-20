KP govt releases Rs500m for Mansehra tehsil hospital

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has released an amount of Rs500 million for the reconstruction of tehsil hospital Balakot, which is running in a rented building since its destruction in 2005 earthquake.

“The people of Balakot tehsil including Kaghan valley were without health care and treatment services since 2005 and the time is not far off when this hospital would provide quality health services to people,” MPA Ahmad Hussain Shah told a press conference in Balakot on Saturday.

“This project was suspended for many months but thanks to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for releasing Rs500 million,” he said. He said that under-construction tehsil hospital would be a state-of-the-art building with 300 bedding capacity and modern surgical equipment and machines.