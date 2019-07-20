‘Site identification survey for PM’s housing scheme underway’

MULTAN: Multan Development Authority (MDA) Chairman Rana Abdul Jabbar said that site identification survey for the PM’s housing scheme was underway in the district.

Talking here on Saturday, he said that they visited three to four sites in surroundings of the city for the land of housing scheme. He said that land sites which they visited included Pull Bulail near Nishtar-II Hospital, Old Dunyapur Road and Head Muhammad Wala. Abdul Jabbar said the Punjab government had earmarked funds regarding the PM’s housing scheme during the recent budget. He added that land acquiring work would be started after release of funds in this regard. He said that three Marla and five Marla homes would be provided to the citizens on easy installments. He said that all basic facilities of life including hospital, school, college and others would be available in the housing colony. He said that it was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide homes to homeless people.

‘Technical assistance being provided to farmers’: Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides Director General Syed Zafaryab Haider said that technical assistance was being provided to farmers for bumper cotton crop.

The best monitoring and strategy would lead to improve the crop, he said this while talking to farmers during his visit to Vehari, Arifwala, Pakpattan, Burewala and Chichawatni on Saturday. He informed that officers of Agriculture Department were visiting agriculture fields in various districts. The main objective of these visits was to resolve problems of farmers pertaining to cotton crop. Syed Zafaryab Haider said that the Agriculture Department teams were also inspecting pesticides and fertiliser shops to discourage the sale of substandard inputs. For good production of cotton, the elimination of weeds was of vital importance, he added. He informed that some hotspots sites were detected by the Agriculture Department, however, the department was working for treatment of hotspots. He also expressed satisfaction on the overall situation of cotton.

DC deputes monitoring officers to improve cleanliness arrangements: The officers of district administration will monitor cleanliness arrangements in the city and submit report to the deputy commissioner office twice on daily basis.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak instructed additional deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners to monitor the Solid Waste Management Company working. They have also been directed to pay regular visits to assigned areas in order to improve the performance of the Solid Waste Management Company regarding cleanliness arrangements, absent staffers and out of order machinery. In morning time, the report would be submitted at 10am and the second report at 9pm on daily basis. The task would surely help improve cleanliness arrangements in the city.