MDCAT online registration to continue till 29th

LAHORE: University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram has said that online registration process for Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT)-2019 started Friday will continue till July 29.

Addressing a press conference at the UHS here Friday, the VC said as per the policy of Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) there would be no negative marking in the test this year. Each correct answer would carry one mark and the total marks would be 200. He said there would be no weightage for matriculation marks this year.

Prof Javed Akram said a helpline had been activated by the Bank of Punjab (BoP) to resolve the issues related to registration process. He added that candidates could email at [email protected] in case of any difficulty.

He said no document was required to be attached with the online application form and the system of registration was kept very simple for the convenience of candidates.

The UHS VC said the 150-minute test would start at 10am simultaneously at Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan and Hasan Abdal and advised the candidates to reach their respective centres at least before 9am on the test day. All centres would be sealed at 9:15am and after that nobody would be allowed to enter the examination hall. He added that without admittance card and original CNIC/passport, no candidate would be allowed to appear in the test.

Candidates securing at least 70 percent marks in HSSC (Pre-Medical) or equivalent examinations and having domicile of any district of Punjab, Islamabad, and Gilgit-Baltistan would be eligible to sit in the admission test. Those awaiting results, however, could also appear.

Prof Javed Akram said there would be a single question paper consisting of 200 objective-type questions, divided into four sections: Biology (80 questions), Chemistry (60 questions), Physics (40 questions) and English (20 questions). A candidate would answer the test by filling the circles on the response form. Only one circle must be filled for one question. Filling more than one circle for single question would be considered a wrong answer.

He added that there would be question papers of four codes in which the questions and their answers would be shuffled to avert cheating. This year, colour codes would not be used and all the papers would be white in colour. The code of the paper would be printed on the first page of the question paper.