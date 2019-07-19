PITB, KPITB sign MoU

LAHORE: In order to promote bilateral cooperation in information and communication technology enabled services for the public and private sector in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) was signed.

According to the MoU, multiple initiatives would be launched for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with KPITB, including its flagship projects like E-stamping, citizen facilitation centres, E-Rozgar, plan-9, sms portal & complain management, E-filing & office automation system, small monitoring of development projects and human resource management information system.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP for ST&IT Kamran Khan Bangash was the chief guest of the ceremony. While addressing the ceremony, he said the MoU was a major step towards bringing reforms in both provinces through information technology interventions. The collaboration will ensure efficient and accessible public service delivery to grassroots level in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added. PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor said besides providing technical support to KPITB for IT initiatives at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PITB would replicate different key projects of KPITB in Punjab as well including E-procurement to make it the top E-governed and IT-enabled province. The MoU was signed by Azfar Manzoor, Chairman Punjab IT Board and Dr. Shahbaz Khan, Managing Director KPITB.