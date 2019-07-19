Manchester City boss happy with defensive options

MANCHESTER: Pep Guardiola claims it is not vital Manchester City sign a new centre-back before the start of their latest Premier League title defence.

The back-to-back champions have a central defender less following the departure of Vincent Kompany at the end of last season. City have been linked with Leicester’s Harry Maguire but, even if a new face does not arrive, Guardiola feels he is well covered in the position with Aymeric Laporte, John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi.

The City boss said: “We are so happy with the squad we have. I don’t know if the players here will stay or new players will come, but I am delighted with the players we have. Maybe [we will buy] but we have three incredible central defenders and Fernandinho can play in that position. We will see.”

One player continually linked with a move away from City is winger Leroy Sane, with Bayern Munich making public their interest in the player. Guardiola, a former Bayern manager, said: “For a long time they are talking about (it) but Leroy is our player. Hopefully he can stay here and the next season, and the next season.”

Guardiola was speaking at a press conference in China where City are involved in the Premier League Asia Trophy. They face Wolves in the final in Shanghai on Saturday after beating West Ham in Nanjing on Wednesday.