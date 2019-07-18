Cops sensitized on transgender persons rights

PESHAWAR: A session was jointly organised by TransAction, Blue Veins and Peshawar Police on Thursday, to sensitise the cops on the newly enacted Transgender Persons Protection of Rights Act 2018.

Thirty-two moharrars from all police stations of Peshawar and officers of different ranks participated in the session at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines.

The training session was aimed at educating the police officers about transgender people’s rights and issues and to improve police conduct, services, and protection of the community.

The training session called for the change of approach in dealing with matters relating to transpersons. It was highlighted that the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018 ensures right to self-identity and also spells out their fundamental rights, including right to inheritance, education, employment, vote, holding of public office, health, assembly, access to public spaces and property. The law thus confirms that transgender persons should enjoy all the rights that the nation’s constitution grants its citizens. On the occasion, SSP Coordination Waseem Khan said: “The broad goal of the sensitisation sessions and trainings with police officials is to explore the issues, stigma and challenges transgender community face as a marginalised community while accessing police stations and to ensure that they have a clear understanding of their responsibilities when they engage with transgender community in their official capacity.” Qamar Naseem, an activist of transgender rights, thanked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IGP and other police officials for their sensitivity towards transgender community and giving them a chance to directly interact with them.

He said, “When members from the transgender community speak out and share their experiences and personal challenges, they spread awareness of the intolerance faced by them, spark more open dialogue, and serve as support systems and source of healing for those impacted by incidents of hate.”

Farzana Jan, president of TransAction, said: “We have been facing human rights violations. The legal recognition of transgender community is a battle half won in ensuring our rights as equal Pakistani citizens. “

Nayab Ali, a trans rights activist, said: “There is need to focus on raising awareness of the issues concerning transgender people in KP and cultivate a supportive, empowering and non-judgmental environment for them”.