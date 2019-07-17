Child abuse awareness campaign to be launched soon

LAHORE: Lahore police has decided to launch a special mass drive to promote awareness about prevention of child abuse. In this regard Punjab Child Protection Bureau (PCPB) would jointly celebrate anti-child abuse week.

The decision was taken during a meeting of CCPO Lahore B A Nasir and a delegation of PCPB led by chairperson Sarah Ahmed. SSP Investigations Zeshan Asghar and SSP Operations Ismail Kharak were also present.

The CCPO expressed his concern on child abuse incidents and said all walks of society should come forward to root out this menace. “Teams comprised on police and PCPB would run awareness campaign within the jurisdiction of 84 police stations of Lahore.

During the drive mosques and other community places would be engaged for delivering the message,” said the CCPO. He further said PCPB should conduct one day workshop at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh for education of policemen.

“Women police officers in collaboration of PCPB will provide necessary information regarding prevention of child abuse because prevention is the most effective way of security of the young ones,” he added.

The CCPO while mentioning Batapur child murder case said development was ongoing and DNA samples of suspicious persons were forwarded to forensic lab. SSP Investigation was himself monitoring development in the case and the culprit would be arrested in a short span of time. “There are 36 desks working at police stations to deal gender based crime,” he said.

The CCPO condemned child beggary and emphasised the need to establish child restoration centres so that minor beggars would become useful member of the society. Sarah Ahmed, PCPB Chairperson, lauded the initiative by the police and hoped that the drive would enhance awareness manifold among general public. “During the last six months 30 cases of child abuse were reported in Punjab. PCPB immediately started working soon after reporting of the incidents,” she said.

She also said the PCPB had conducted awareness drives in three cities of south Punjab. “We are going to arrange an awareness walk at Lalak Jan Chowk, DHA on July 19. Lahore Police should participate in the upcoming event,” she added.

