Woman killed while ‘trying tostop son from committing suicide’

A woman was killed while allegedly trying to stop her son from committing suicide in the Shah Latif area on Wednesday.

Police officials said the incident took place at a house located in Marvi Goth within the limits of the Shah Latif police station from where the woman was brought dead and her son in an injured state to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy and medical treatment respectively.

Reacting to the information, police officials reached the house to investigate the incident. Quoting the initial investigations, the police said a 23-year-old man, Naushad, was attempting to commit suicide by shooting himself when his mother, 45-year-old Rukhsana, wife of Nadir Ali, tried to stop him and in doing so was hit by a bullet.

Naushad was admitted to the hospital with a critical gunshot injury as he had been shot in his chest. The police said they had recovered the pistol used in the incident and statements were also being recorded to ascertain the actual facts.

According to SHO Gul Baig, the police had recorded the statement of Naushad who said he was trying to commit suicide by shooting himself with a pistol following a family dispute but his mother came close to him to stop him, due to which the bullet which hit him also hit his mother, killing her on the spot. No case has been registered while further investigations are under way.

Man killed

A mentally handicapped man was killed by alleged drug addicts in the outskirts of the city on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as 40-year-old Jahangir. Police officials said he was killed by three drug addicts, of whom two had been arrested and search was under way for the remaining one. The incident took place near a fishery within the limits of the Ibrahim Hyderi police station.

The man was killed after being hit by a concrete block. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy and later handed over to the police for burial.

A police team reached the site of the incident to inquire into the killing. Police officials said a brawl took place between the deceased and the three drug addicts, in which the latter hit the former with a concrete block, causing his death. The two arrested suspects were identified as Yasin and Abdullah. A case was registered and further investigations are under way.

Cop injured

A policeman was injured on Tuesday after he accidentally fired a shot. The incident took place at his house located in the Khadda Market area of Lyari Town.

The injured was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi, where he was identified as 30-year-old Danish Shaikh, son of Hanif Shaikh. The police said the incident occurred when Shaikh was cleaning his gun and it went off accidentally. Shaikh is a policeman, who is posted at the Police Headquarters in Garden. No case has been registered. However, further investigation is under way.

Man injured by ‘robber’

A man was injured in a firing incident on Tuesday over resisting a mugging bid in the Malir locality. The injured was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. He was identified as Abrar, son of Jahanzaib Khan.

The police said Abrar was returning after withdrawing cash from a bank located in the area of Malir 15 when two armed motorcyclists tried to snatch the cash from him at gunpoint. The robbers opened fire on him when he resisted the attempt.

Man commits suicide

A man allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself over unknown reasons on Tuesday in Landhi. The incident took place at a house located in Landhi No. 6, where 25-year-old Farooq, son of Anwar, shot himself dead.

The body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. The police said they were yet to ascertain the motive behind the suicide.

Rangers arrest five

The paramilitary force on Tuesday claimed to have arrested five suspects during raids in different parts of the city.

According to a spokesperson for the Sindh Rangers, Zeeshan alias Shani and Jasim alias Shantu were arrested ruing a raid conducted on a tip-off in the Chakiwara area of Lyari. They were said to be involved in a number of target killing and extortion cases.

During another raid conducted in Madina Colony, Rashid alias Kara was apprehended for his involvement in various street crime and robbery cases. Abid Hussain alias Belcha and Sajid Ali were arrested in during separate raids in Madina Colony and the Frere area. The suspects were said to be involved in drug peddling.

The soldiers claimed to have seized drugs, arms and ammunition from the suspect. They were later handed over to police for the initiation of legal proceedings.