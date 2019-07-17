close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 18, 2019

Relief in price hike sought

Karachi

Religious parties condemned the government on Wednesday over the constant increase in the prices of daily essential household items. The parties’ leaders demanded that the decision of price hike be immediately withdrawn, and that the masses be provided relief.

Speaking to the media, the leaders expressed strong resentment against the decision of price hike, terming it a burden on the already overburdened masses. They criticised the government for inflation and over-taxation, and demanded that the prices of eatables to be brought down.

