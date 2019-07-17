PCDMA assured of govt support

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Wednesday said the government was employing maximum resources to spur economic activities in the country and the issues facing the business community as well as ordinary citizens would be resolved soon.

“The government was aware of the problems the businessmen are coping with and it will address them on priority,” governor Sindh said in a meeting with the delegation of Pakistan Chemicals & Dyes Merchants Association (PCDMA) at his office.

Governor Sindh assured the PCDAM members of his full support for expediting the resolution of problems, but at the same time asked the businessman to support the policies of the government in its efforts to stabilise economy.

“The government will never leave them alone in these testing times,” Ismail said and added that he would engage the concerned department on the PCDMA’s issues and direct them to resolve them at the earliest.