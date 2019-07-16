Main accused in artiste murder case arrested

MARDAN: The police claimed to have arrested the main accused in the murder case of Pashto drama artiste who was killed five months ago.

According to a statement issued here on Tuesday, three accused identified as Shah Hussain, Fazle Malik and Nawab Khan allegedly killed Pashto drama actress Lubna alias Gulalai on 15 February, this year.

Later the police registered a first information report on the complaint of her sister against the accused. The statement added police had arrested two accused Shah Hussain and Fazle Malik after the incident. The main accused Nawab Khan, who had escaped after committing crime, was arrested on Tuesday.