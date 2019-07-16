close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2019

Main accused in artiste murder case arrested

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2019

MARDAN: The police claimed to have arrested the main accused in the murder case of Pashto drama artiste who was killed five months ago.

According to a statement issued here on Tuesday, three accused identified as Shah Hussain, Fazle Malik and Nawab Khan allegedly killed Pashto drama actress Lubna alias Gulalai on 15 February, this year.

Later the police registered a first information report on the complaint of her sister against the accused. The statement added police had arrested two accused Shah Hussain and Fazle Malik after the incident. The main accused Nawab Khan, who had escaped after committing crime, was arrested on Tuesday.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus