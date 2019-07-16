close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2019

Justice lynchpin of modern day states: Buzdar

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that justice was the lynchpin of modern day states adding that only those nations achieve pinnacle of glory and respect that ensure justice in every matter.

In his message, he said that societies that failed to ensure justice fell apart. It is sanguine that the religion of Islam has stressed promotion of high moral values as the process of socio-economic development was directly interlinked with the provision of justice, he added. Usman Buzdar said that the state was responsible for provision of justice and the PTI government was making the all-out effort for the purpose.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus