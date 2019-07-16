Justice lynchpin of modern day states: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that justice was the lynchpin of modern day states adding that only those nations achieve pinnacle of glory and respect that ensure justice in every matter.

In his message, he said that societies that failed to ensure justice fell apart. It is sanguine that the religion of Islam has stressed promotion of high moral values as the process of socio-economic development was directly interlinked with the provision of justice, he added. Usman Buzdar said that the state was responsible for provision of justice and the PTI government was making the all-out effort for the purpose.