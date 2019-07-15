close
Tue Jul 16, 2019
July 16, 2019

Zamung Kor non-official members named

Peshawar

 
July 16, 2019

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has appointed Mufti Ghulam-ur-Rehman, educationist/religious scholar, Shagufta Gul, educationist, Hussain Ali Seena, Child and Ihsanullah Khan, educationist as non-official members of the Institute Management Committee (IMC) of the Model Institute for State Children (Zamung Kor) for the term of three years. According to an official handout, the committee shall exercise powers and perform functions in terms of Section 12(5) of the Child Protection & Welfare (Amendment), Act 2016. The committee shall run its business as per Rule-32 to 37 of Child Protection & Welfare Rules 2016. It was notified by Zakat, Usher, Social Welfare, Special Education & Women Empowerment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

