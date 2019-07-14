close
Mon Jul 15, 2019
BR
Bureau Repot
July 15, 2019

Five alleged terrorists arrested in Peshawar

Peshawar

July 15, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday claimed to have foiled a major terrorist bid and arrested three alleged terrorists.

An official of the CTD said three terrorists Ihsanullah, Kamran and Pervez were arrested and seven improvised explosive devices were recovered during an action on the outskirts of the provincial capital. The official said the held terrorists were involved in demanding extortion from a local and attacking his house with explosives in the past.

The CTD in two separate actions arrested alleged terrorists Noor Faqir and Mohammad Younas from Pishtakhara Chowk. An official said Noor Faqir was wanted in a number of cases and carried head money of Rs2 million while Mohammad Younas carried head money of Rs1 million.

