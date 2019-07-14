close
Mon Jul 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 15, 2019

Causes of depression, anxiety among youth highlighted

Islamabad

 
July 15, 2019

Islamabad : An enthusiastic group of volunteers of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) held a demonstration on the root causes of depression and anxiety amongst the youth in front of the National Press Club, says a press release.

“We have planned this activity as part of an awareness campaign that we are doing to bring to fore the reasons behind the increasing depression and anxiety the youth of Pakistan is undergoing, said Shanzay Waqar, the group leader. The group of youngsters were holding placards with interesting and eye-catching slogans like “Every day may not be good, but there is something good in everyday”, Worrying is just a waste of time, and “Keep calm and carry on”. “Depression and anxiety are normally treated as a social stigma to be talked about in our society, but we have broken this taboo and have brought the sensitive issue to the everyday discourse” said the group media head Jasir Khawar.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus