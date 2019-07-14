Most vegetables, fruits not sold over price issue

LAHORE :The prices of majority of seasonal vegetables and fruits were declined but it could not be witnessed in the consumer prices due to open overcharging and price list violations across the city.

After almost a month the rates of the essential perishable items witnessed reduction with sufficient supplies in the markets. However, the number of vegetables and fruits were not sold in the makeshift markets as the sellers claimed that the government issued a wrong price list. The prices in the official rate list were lower than the wholesale level purchasing rates. Thus, the number of vegetables and few fruits were not sold in the makeshift markets. However, in the open markets all items were sold 25 percent to 100 percent higher than the official rate list prices.

For instance, in open market the price of carrot was fixed at Rs42 per kg, while it sold at Rs80 per kg, brinjal at Rs29 per kg, but sold at Rs50 per kg. This week again number of seasonal vegetables were not sold on account of wrong pricing, including, bitter gourd, brinjal, cauliflower and cabbage along with some fruits, including apples and papaya.

The price of potato soft skin was reduced by Rs8 per kg was fixed at Rs35 to 37 per kg, stored variety fixed at Rs15 to 16 per kg, and potato sugar-free at Rs22 to 24 per kg, while stored variety was sold at Rs37 per kg.

This week official price of onion declined by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs39 to 41 per kg, mixed sold at Rs41 per kg. The price of tomato was reduced by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs31 to 33 per kg. The price of lemon was gained by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs88 to 91 per kg, sold at Rs90 per kg.

Garlic local was fixed at Rs150 to 156 per kg, sold at Rs180 per kg, garlic hernaiy at Rs167 to 172 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg and garlic Chinese fixed at Rs200 to 206 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg. Ginger Chinese reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs231 to 240 per kg, sold at Rs280 per kg.

Brinjal was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs26 to 28 per kg, not sold on wrong pricing issue, outside sold at Rs40 per kg.

Cucumber farm was fixed at Rs44 to 46 per kg, and local at Rs33 to 35 per kg, while sold at Rs50 per kg. Bitter gourd local was declined by Rs35 per kg, fixed at Rs42 to 45 per kg, not sold on pricing issue. Spinach was reduced by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs14 to 15 kg, not sold on pricing issue. Zucchini local was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs63 to 66 per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg. Cauliflower was fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, and cabbage was fixed at Rs47 to 49 per kg, not sold on pricing issue.

Pumpkin was increased by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs44 to 46 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg and pumpkin long was sold at Rs80 per kg. Luffa was fixed at Rs43 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg. Lady finger was reduced by Rs23 per kg, fixed at Rs33 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg. Arum was fixed at Rs67 to 69 per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg.

Green chili price was gained by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs41 to 75 per kg, sold Rs80 to 100 per kg. Capsicum declined by Rs16 per kg, fixed at Rs66 to 69 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Carrot was gained by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs39 to 41 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg. Coriander was fixed at Rs190 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg. Beans were fixed at Rs74 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Raw mangoes for pickle fixed at Rs37 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg. The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs66 to 138 per kg, not sold in makeshift markets. The price of banana A-category was fixed at Rs61 to 63 per dozen and B-category was fixed at Rs43 to 45 per dozen, sold at Rs60 per dozen, while A-category was not available.

Papaya was fixed at Rs94 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg. Different variety of mangoes was fixed at Rs34 to 97 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 130 per kg. Peach A-category fixed at Rs121 to 126 per kg, and B-category at Rs70 to 74 per kg, while mixed quality was sold at Rs120 per kg. Apricot white was fixed at Rs100 to 136 per kg, sold at up to Rs140 per kg. Plump was fixed at Rs73 to 115 per kg, mixed sold up to Rs100 to 130 per kg.

Litchi was fixed at Rs191 to 197 per kg; lower quality was sold at Rs200 per kg. Cantaloupe/rock-melon was fixed at Rs31 to 48 per kg, sold up to Rs60 per kg. Pomegranate local was fixed at Rs143 to 148 per kg, not sold there.