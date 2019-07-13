close
Sun Jul 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2019

Akhter Club advance

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2019

LAHORE: Akhter Abdul Rehman Club marched in to the 2nd round of 35th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament after crushing Lahore Cricket Club by 8 wickets played at Township Whites Ground the other day.

Fine all round performance by Asfand Mehran was the main feature of the match.

Scores: Lahore Cricket Club 129/7 in 20 Overs (M Liaqat 16, Haroon Yousuf 27, M Shahbaz 22, M Haris 37, Asfand Mehran 2/21, Hafiz Amir 2/37).

Akhter Abdul Rehman Club 133/2 in 15.1 Overs (Asfand Mehran 56, Ayyan ALi 53(no), Hafiz Amir 16(no).

