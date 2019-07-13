Akhter Club advance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Akhter Abdul Rehman Club marched in to the 2nd round of 35th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament after crushing Lahore Cricket Club by 8 wickets played at Township Whites Ground the other day.
Fine all round performance by Asfand Mehran was the main feature of the match.
Scores: Lahore Cricket Club 129/7 in 20 Overs (M Liaqat 16, Haroon Yousuf 27, M Shahbaz 22, M Haris 37, Asfand Mehran 2/21, Hafiz Amir 2/37).
Akhter Abdul Rehman Club 133/2 in 15.1 Overs (Asfand Mehran 56, Ayyan ALi 53(no), Hafiz Amir 16(no).
