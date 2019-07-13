CM for timely completion of Swat Motorway

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the authorities concerned to ensure timely completion of Swat Motorway.

Chairing a meeting about development of communication infrastructure in the province, the chief minister said he would soon inspect the project. The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Iftikhar Durrani, Minister Information Shaukat Yousafzai, Minister Communication & Work Akbar Ayub Khan, Secretary C&W, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority MD and other officials, said a handout.

He asked the authorities to expedite work on the design revision of the second phase of the project from Chakdara to Mingora and final design for the phase-3 of the project from Mingora to Chakri Bagh Dheri.

He also directed the authorities to ensure timely construction and blacktopping of 35.25km Mingora-Malam Jabba road and also sought feasibility report of Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway. Mahmood Khan stated that Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway would ensure access of the newly merged tribal districts to major routes, which would boost trade and commerce. The chief minister said that Hazara Motorway, Swat Motorway and Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway will connect major cities of the province and ensure easy trade communication for the entire region alongside boosting tourism. The chief minister was also briefed on the progress of Malam Jabba road, Sherkot-Hangu road and the preparation of design for the third phase of Swat Motorway, which includes the 42km road from Mingora to Bagh Dheri. He was informed that 40 percent survey for the third phase of the project has been completed and it would have a total of five interchanges.