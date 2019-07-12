Shortage of mandarins: 27 officers given additional charge, KP Assembly told

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was told on Friday that 27 officers of grade-17 and above have been given additional charge of different departments as the province is short of officers belonging to the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS).

To a question by Shagufta Malik of Awami National Party (ANP), the House was told that the number of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) officers serving in the province was too low and that was the reason that 27 officers in grade-17 and above have been assigned an additional charge.