close
Sat Jul 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2019

Yarn merchants demand cut in taxes

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA) has demanded the government to reduce taxes on export-oriented sectors to save the industry from destruction, a statement said on Friday.

PYMA said Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed to implement reforms, but the policies have been quite contrary to his claims. “Excessive taxation has crippled the textile sector, which is the backbone of the economy. Imposition of 17 percent sales tax has made it impossible for the textile sector to continue with the production activities,” it said.

PYMA said closure of large scale industry would also eliminate Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), resulting in a flood of unemployment. “Closure of business and industry would also impact government revenue collection.”

PYMA demanded the government to minimise taxes on export-oriented industries, including textile sector and also demanded to remove the discrimination in the taxation regime between manufacturer and commercial importers of raw material and intermediary goods at the import stage.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus