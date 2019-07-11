close
Fri Jul 12, 2019
AFP
July 12, 2019

Six die as landslide hits house in Kalam Valley

AFP
July 12, 2019

MINGORA, Swat: Six people were killed when a landslide hit their house in remote Batan area of Kalam valley.

According to Rescue 1122, seven people were buried under the debris when landslide hit their house.

The rescue team managed to pull out all seven people but five women and one child died due to injuries and suffocation.

One injured person has been shifted to the hospital. The landslide was likely to be triggered by recent rains in the area.

