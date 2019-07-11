Action sought against two cops for torture

PESHAWAR: A resident of Jinnah Khwar in Hasankhel Subdivision has appealed to inspector general of police to take action as two police officials arrested his two nephews and tortured them after getting bribes from their opponents.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Thursday, he said that due to torture, his nephew had lost memory. He said that a shopkeeper had accused two students, Mukamal Khan and Naveed Khan of theft three months ago but both of them were not involved in the case. He said though the local elders had constituted a jirga for reconciliation, his opponents refused to participate in the process. The man said the Deputy Superintendent of Police Noor Dad Khan and Station House Officer Naseeb Khan, after allegedly being bribed by opponents, arrested his two nephews and badly tortured them. He said both were released only after they got registered complaints with the SSP Aperation.