No compromise on healthcare facilities: Yasmin

LAHORE: Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid paid a surprise visit to Services Hospital here on Wednesday.

The minister visited Emergency, Operations Theatres, Blood Bank and different wards of the hospital and inspected the healthcare facilities being provided to the patients. She also inquired after the patients. Medical Superintendent Services Hospital, Dr Saleem Cheema, briefed the minister about the treatment facilities in the hospital. Dr Yasmin Rashid asked the patients about cleanliness condition, provision of medicines and attitude of doctors.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said efforts are being made for providing quality healthcare facilities to the patients of public sector hospitals. She said according to the directions and vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, provision of best healthcare facilities to the patients of public sector hospitals are being ensured. She said that ongoing development projects in government hospitals are near completion.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said efforts are being made for eradicating referral system from the hospitals. She said protecting the mother and child health and hundred percent implementation on Patient Safety Programme are the top priorities of the government. We are determined for improving the condition of government hospitals and converting them into places which provide quality healthcare facilities. No compromise will be made on provision of best healthcare facilities to the patients and cleanliness arrangements of the hospitals.

UNDP: The UNDP delegation Wednesday called on Provincial Secretary Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Momin Agha in his office.

The delegation briefed the secretary about ongoing schemes and appreciated the steps taken for the benefit of patients in public sector hospitals. WHO PHC: The World Health Organisation will join hands with the Punjab Healthcare Commission in implementing the latter’s minimum service delivering standards (MSDS) aimed at ensuring patient safety and improving quality of the healthcare service delivery.

It was decided at a meeting held here Wednesday, where the visiting WHO delegation was given a detailed briefing about the MSDS and their implementation in all kinds of the healthcare establishments (HCEs) across the province. The PHC team comprised of Director Licencing and Accreditation Dr Muhammad Anwar Janjua, Director Complaints Prof Riaz A Tasneem, Additional Directors (Clinical Governance) Dr Majid Latif and Quality Assurance Dr Qamar Salman and others.