Instead of courting arrest, I will expose NAB’s black deeds: Maryam

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has decided to appear before the NAB Islamabad court on July 19 in a fresh case questioning her role in abetting concealment of her father’s Avenfield properties, sounding warning that the PTI government is out to arrest or detain her at every cost.

She also released two more videos of Judge Arshad Malik, saying that it was enough proof that belied his claims mentioned in his press release. Through a series of tweets on Wednesday, Maryam announced that she would neither offer her arrest on a platter to the government by not appearing before the NAB court nor she wanted to lose the chance of exposing the black deeds of the NAB acting as tool of the ‘selected’. “They want to arrest me or detain me at every cost. But the problem is that they have nothing against me, which led them lodge a baseless case against me in which I was already convicted but the high court suspended the sentence. This move is illegal and ridiculous, so it won’t last long,” she said in a tweet.

According to reports, NAB summons to Maryam were received at the Sharif family’s Raiwind residence on Wednesday. The two fresh videos she released on her twitter account included the one in which the judge’s car with green number plate was seen escorting Nasir Butt’s Land Cruiser. In the other, Butt was seen entering the judge’s residence. The first video was captioned “Judge Arshad Malik’s official car with a green number plate comes to escort Nasir Butt who then follows the car to the judge’s residence. It belies all claims of Judge Arshad Malik that he mentioned in his press release.”

The second video was captioned “Nasir Butt entering the judge’s residence. Judge Arshad Malik comes in, greets Nasir and switches the lights on.” In addition, she pointed to the undeclared media censorship being imposed by the powers that be. In another tweet, she said: “Channels were only restored on an undertaking that they will not air Maryam Nawaz’s interviews.”